1 arrested for multiple charges after gun reportedly pulled and other reports Published 9:10 am Monday, June 26, 2023

Police arrested Jayden Michael Jessie, 19, for second-degree assault, possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, terroristic threats and possessing a stolen firearm after receiving a report that Jessie had pulled a gun on another person the night prior near Garfield Avenue and East Richway Drive.

1 arrested on warrant

Email newsletter signup

Police arrested Nathanieal Ivyl Crouc, 42, on a Mower County warrant at 9:53 a.m. Friday at 811 Ramsey St.

Bikes reported stolen

A black BMX bike was reported stolen at 2:38 p.m. Friday at 1030 S. Newton Ave. The theft reportedly occurred between 11 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 p.m. Friday.

A purple Huffy mountain bike was reported stolen at 7:11 p.m. Friday at 1328 Fountain St. The bike was later returned to the owner.

A bike was reported stolen at 11:27 a.m. Sunday at 1110 South Shore Drive.

Window reported broken

A window was reported broken at 4:39 p.m. Friday at 2102 Highland Ave.

Numerous shoplifting reports made

Police received a report at 8:10 p.m. Friday of a theft of food and house goods at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The theft occurred the day before.

Police received a report at 3:19 p.m. Saturday of a theft at Walmart that had occurred the day before.

Police received a report of a theft at 8:43 p.m. Saturday at Walmart that had occurred a few hours prior.

Police received a report at 7:22 p.m. Sunday of a theft the day prior at Walmart.

1 arrested for disorderly conduct

Police arrested Nethaniel Harris Tusen, 31, for disorderly conduct at 9:21 p.m. Saturday at 205 W. William St.

1 arrested for domestic

Police arrested Kyle Allen Childs, 34, for domestic at 10:11 p.m. Saturday at 312 W. College St.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:42 p.m. Saturday at 906 W. Front St.

Vehicle reported stolen, recovered

Deputies received a report at 9:40 a.m. Friday of a vehicle that had been stolen the night before at 90408 Third Street. It was found in a field near 120th Street and 890th Avenue.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Samuel Ilai, 23, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and open container violation on Interstate 35 at milepost 14.