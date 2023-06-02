2 boys from NRHEG advance to state track and field tournament Published 9:11 am Monday, June 5, 2023

The NRHEG boys’ track and field team placed sixth out of 24 teams at the Section 2A Track and Field Meet at Mankato West High School, with two athletes advancing to the state tournament.

Will Tuttle will advance to state after winning the section championship in the 300 intermediate hurdles at 41.96 and placing second in the 110 high hurdles and setting a new school record at 15.16. The previous record was set by Brady Agrimson in 2019.

Also advancing is Lucas Hanna in the discus with a distance of 143 feet 7 inches.

The following also placed:

• 100-meter: Aidan Deyle, 11.69, fourth place

• High jump: Sawyer Prigge, 5 feet 8 inches, fifth place