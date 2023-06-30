404-406 VINE AVE Published 11:29 am Friday, June 30, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, will meet at or after 7:00 p.m. on July 10, 2023 in the Council Chambers at City Hall in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to consider authorizing the Small Cities Development Program Local Income Plan Forgivable Loan to Lanier Pratt obo Landmark Appts. of Albert Lea for renovation of low to moderate income (LMI) Multi-family property located at 404-406 Vine Ave. in Albert Lea, MN

All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing with regard to the above-described forgivable loan. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the Council Secretary before 5:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA

Email newsletter signup

By: s/s

Daphney Maras

City Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 28, 2023

404-406 VINE AVE