5 things to do this week: Return of Wind Down Wednesday, ‘Cinderella’ and more Published 2:33 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

1

Wind Down Wednesday

The Albert Lea Main Street Program and Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau will host the first Wind Down Wednesday of the summer from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Enjoy shopping for unique items, good food and entertainment on Broadway.

2

Cinderella

The classic story “Cinderella” opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance are on display from the original television production in 1957 with Julie Andrews. The story also features songs such as “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” The show runs Thursday to Sunday and June 21-25. Except for the Sunday matinee shows at 2 p.m., all times are at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per adult and $10 per student. Tickets can be purchased at actonbroadway.com, calling the box office at 507-377-4371 during business hours or 1-877-730-3144.

3

Pride Festival

The Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Albert Lea Main Street Program will host the Albert Lea Pride Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be activities throughout the community, including a festival from noon to 4 p.m. at Central Park.

4

Taiko Performance

TaikoArts Midwest will perform taiko from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Fountain Lake Gazebo. Taiko is the Japanese word for drums and refers to the modern style. Wadaiko and kumi daiko is movement infused group drumming. Enso Daiko will entertain with loud, energetic performances that combine music, dance, culture and athleticism.

5

Greg the Great

Great the Great will perform an entertaining and educational magic show at 2 and 3 p.m. Thursday at the Albert Lea Public Library. The library is at 211 E. Clark St.