6-week grief care group to begin in July Published 5:13 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services will be offering a six-week Grief Care Group free of charge that will meet Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 11 to Aug. 15.

Meetings will be at Bonnerup Funeral Service, 2210 E. Main Street.

Bonnerup invites those who have experienced the death of a loved one the opportunity to participate and meet others that are experiencing grief. Group participation offers the opportunity to share with others, process one’s grief experience, share coping strategies, receive grief education and with the help of others assist in healing.

The group will be facilitated by After Care Coordinators Judy Popp-Anderson and Lori Tuchtenhagen.

To register or for more information contact Bonnerup Funeral Service: 507-373-2461.

Group size is limited to 14 participants, call to register by July 5.