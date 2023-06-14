A.L. girls compete in 1st day of state tournament

Albert Lea senior Whitney Mullenbach tees off on the ninth hole at the Bunker Hills Golf Course Tuesday at the state golf tournament. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
All three girls in Mullenbach's flight had a good putt and celebrated with fist bumps during the state tournament Tuesday. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Albert Lea senior Alyssa Jensen has her last putt of the day Tuesday during the first day of the state golf tournament. She scored 85 on the first day. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh