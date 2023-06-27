Absentee voting open for G-E school referendum Published 9:53 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Absentee voting for the Glenville-Emmons school district bond referendum opened Friday and ends Aug. 7.

Voting is available at the Freeborn County Auditor’s Office, 411 S. Broadway Ave.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Only residents residing within the Glenville-Emmons school district are eligible to vote.

For questions call the auditor’s office at 507-377-5121.