Air quality alert in effect through Tuesday evening Published 2:31 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

An air quality alert is in effect through Tuesday evening as a band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec continues to linger across central and southeast Minnesota.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued the alert for fine particle pollution through 6 p.m. Tuesday. The air quality index is expected to reach the orange, or unhealthy, category for sensitive groups.

These groups, including people with lung disease, asthma and heart disease, as well as children and older adults, may experience health effects. They should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.

Email newsletter signup

People should also eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning and use of residential wood burning devices. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

The alert is in effect for Freeborn, Faribault, Waseca and Steele counties.