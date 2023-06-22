Al Batt on Pelican Breeze cruise on Sunday

Published 8:36 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Submitted

Nationally known storyteller, educator and humorist Al Batt will be on the Pelican Breeze II this Sunday to share about the wildlife on Albert lea Lake and funny stories about his upbringing.

Al Batt

The cruise runs from 1:30 to 3 p.m. 

Cost is $20 per adult and $5 for ages 5 and under. People are invited to bring their own lunch, snack or beverage of choice.

Reservations are needed by calling 507-383-7273.  

The cruise boat seats 55 passengers and departs from Frank Hall Park. Visit Pelicanbreeze.org to learn more about our private and weekly public cruises.

 

