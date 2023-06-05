Albert Lea boys’ relay team wins section race, advancing to state
Published 6:00 am Monday, June 5, 2023
The Albert Lea boys’ track and field team ended the Section 1AA tournament Saturday with more athletes on the podium and the 4x800m relay team advancing to state.
Gavin Hanke had previously qualified for the state meet on Thursday in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:05.06, finishing in second place.
He was joined Saturday by the 4×800-meter relay team, made up of Roel Palomo, Pacey Brekke, Luke Wangsness and Isaiah McGaffey, who took first place with a time of 8:17.72.
Hanke will run at 9 a.m. Friday, and the 4x800m relay team will run at 9 a.m. Saturday in the state tournament at St. Michael Albertville High School.
Other highlights from the section tournament:
- Jal Thoat finished seventh in the 110H with a time of 17.55
- Jal Thoat finished fifth in the 300H with a time of 42.63
- Ashton Anderson finished sixth in the 400m with a time of 52.49
- Luke Wagnsness finished sixth in the 800m with a time of 2:06.66
- Logan Strom finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 134-02