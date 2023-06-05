Albert Lea boys’ relay team wins section race, advancing to state Published 6:00 am Monday, June 5, 2023

The Albert Lea boys’ track and field team ended the Section 1AA tournament Saturday with more athletes on the podium and the 4x800m relay team advancing to state.

Gavin Hanke had previously qualified for the state meet on Thursday in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:05.06, finishing in second place.

He was joined Saturday by the 4×800-meter relay team, made up of Roel Palomo, Pacey Brekke, Luke Wangsness and Isaiah McGaffey, who took first place with a time of 8:17.72.

Email newsletter signup

Hanke will run at 9 a.m. Friday, and the 4x800m relay team will run at 9 a.m. Saturday in the state tournament at St. Michael Albertville High School.

Other highlights from the section tournament: