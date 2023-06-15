Albert Lea girls golfers finish in 38th, 53rd

Published 9:43 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

By Submitted

Albert Lea senior Alyssa Jensen has her last putt of the day Tuesday during the first day of the state golf tournament. She scored 85 on the first day. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh

The Albert Lea Tigers Alyssa Jensen and Whitney Mullenbach participated in the MSHSL state golf tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

Mullenbach finished the tourney in 38th place, shooting an 81 the first day and 84 today for a total of 165. Jensen finished in 53rd place, shooting an 85 the first day and 86 today for a total of 171.

Albert Lea senior Whitney Mullenbach tees off on the ninth hole at the Bunker Hills Golf Course Tuesday at the state golf tournament. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh

“It was great to see these girls finish their six-year career with a solid state tourney run,” said coach Shawn Riebe. “Alyssa and Whitney have worked very hard to get to where they are and to be allowed to be part of this has been really special. They are great young ladies who are going to be great contributors where ever they end up.”

He said he looked forward to watching Mullenbach take the next step and play golf for Minnesota State Mankato.

