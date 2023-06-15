Albert Lea’s Teeter ends state tournament in 35th Published 9:38 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

Albert Lea’s Drew Teeter finished up his second and final round of the Class AAA Boys Golf Tournament on Wednesday at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

After shooting a first round 79, Teeter posted a 75 on Wednesday. He started the day tied for 36th and ended up in 35th place.

This was Teeter’s third consecutive trip to the state tournament after qualifying as an individual in both his sophomore and junior year.

He finished tied for 55th his sophomore year and tied for 38th his junior year. He is heading to Des Moines Area Community College in the fall to continue his golf career.