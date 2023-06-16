Awards given out in Albert Lea girls’ softball banquet

Awards were recently given out at both the varsity and junior varsity levels for Albert Lea softball. Pictured, from left, are Nevaeh Wacholz, Tiger Award; Morgan Luhring, Batting Champ and Big 9 Honorable Mention; Taylor Johnson, Most Improved; Kristina Espinosa, MVP and Big 9 All-Conference Award; and not pictured, Hannah Schuhmacher, Gold Glove Award. Provided
At the junior varsity level, Kaylyn Eide was given the award for Most Improved; Carly Stevens, Tiger Award; Adylan Gilliam, Gold Glove (ninth grade) C Team; Aliyah Heideman, Batting Champ; and not pictured Maggie Olson, Gold Glove Award. Provided