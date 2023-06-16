Barry GeneCarlson

Barry Gene Carlson, 52, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Barry was born the son of Billy and Linda (Wilkerson) Carlson, on April 9, 1971, in Minneapolis. He grew up in Hibbing and attended school there until 5th grade when he moved with his family to Owatonna. He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1990. In high school he enjoyed playing hockey and going on ride-alongs with the state patrol. Following high school he continued his education at Hibbing Community College earning an Associate’s Degree in law enforcement. He then attended Trooper Academy in Arden Hills. His first area of assignment was in the Redwood Falls area in 1994. Barry then transferred to Albert Lea in 1999 and enjoyed working on interstate 35 and 90. Barry worked all the while dealing with MS but as it progressed he had to take early retirement in 2005. He remained in Albert Lea for a few years and did woodworking, carpentry and cabinet making before moving to Owatonna in 2012 in order to be closer to his family. He continued his passion of working with wood and remodeling. In 2022, he moved into an addition built on the back of his parent’s home and enjoyed the constant care from his mother. Barry loved to entertain friends and family and enjoyed cooking for them. Barry was a proud descendent of the Bois Forte Indian reservation through his grandmother Ruth Carlson.

He is survived by his parents Billy and Linda Carlson of Owatonna, brother Nathan (and Molly) Carlson of Minneapolis, aunts Diane Schad of Bloomington, Gail (and Bernie) Mayasich of Lakeville, Jerri Carlson (and Jim) of Hibbing, Sandee Unger of Hibbing, Sarah Carlson (and Tim) of Hibbing, uncles Jimmy Wilkerson (and Penny) of Hibbing, Robin Unger (and Laura) of Minneapolis and Jeffrey Cadwell (and Deb) of Winona, Robert Carlson (and Vicki) of Hibbing. He is also survived by many cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents James and Marion Wilkerson and Gerald and Ruth Carlson, and aunt Mary Lou (and Wally) Kafut.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 19, 2023 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at noon at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Following the services an open house & celebration of life will be held at the Carlsons home at 1051 11th Avenue NE in Owatonna. A private family interment will be held on Tuesday, June 20th in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.