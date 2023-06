July 6, 1929 – March 26, 2023

EVERETT, Wash. – Betty Perreault, 93, Everett, Wash., died Sunday, March 26, in Bethany on Silver Lake Skilled Nursing Facility.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 24, at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church in Albert Lea, Minn. Burial and a luncheon will follow.

Email newsletter signup

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

https://www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com