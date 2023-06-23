Betty T. Wencl, 87, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023 at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Betty was born on August 3, 1935 in Austin, Minnesota to Mike and Jennie (Shatek) Fink. She attended Pacelli Catholic Schools in her youth. Betty was united in matrimony to the love of her life, Charles Wencl, at Saint Augustine’s Catholic Church on September 27, 1958. Together the couple moved to Albert Lea, Minnesota for a job opportunity and started a family.

A hardworking woman of great faith, Betty stayed busy by having part-time jobs while balancing being a full-time homemaker. Her sons note her devotion to always having a clean house and welcoming them home from school each day. Her baking was something she was known for. She made delicious treats despite how frustrating the process could be. Betty’s son, Tom, remarks her apple poppy seed strudel as an unmatched delicious burden.

Email newsletter signup

Betty also made time to enjoy herself, becoming involved in the New Residents Club following her move to Albert Lea. By partaking in activities, like the Crossroad Campers Club of Albert Lea with her husband Charles from 1974-2017, they found many lifelong friends. Betty enjoyed meeting with her friends at the Donut Kettle for some donuts, coffee, and conversation. As a kidney and breast cancer survivor, her strength is described as unparalleled. She was determined to keep things simple and refrain from making a fuss. Always on the hunt for good deals while rummaging, she would state that her “contribution to the household was saving money”, and she did a great job at it.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Jennie Fink; father and mother-in-law, Charles J. and Libbie Wencl; brothers-in-law, Gary Lindell and Paul Morris; and grandson, Adam Wencl.

Left to cherish Betty’s memory are her beloved husband of 64 years, Charles Wencl; three sons, Michael (Linda) Wencl, Steven (Tamera) Wencl, Thomas (Doreen) Wencl; sisters, Helen Lindell and Elaine Morris; six grandchildren, Eric Wencl, Garrett (Taylor) Wencl, Jessica (Cade) Christensen, Stephanie (Matt) McGary, Mark Wencl, Jacqueline Wencl; three great grandchildren, Dominic McGary, Liam McGary, and Samuel Christensen.

A private memorial service for the family will be held by Bonnerup Funeral Service & Cremation Services.