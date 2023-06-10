Big events planned for Worth County Fair Published 8:51 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

The 145th annual Worth County Fair is back next week, taking place Wednesday through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Northwood.

New events as well as long-time favorites will surely provide entertainment for family members of all ages.

Each night culminates in events under the grandstand lights including mutton busting Wednesday, a bulls and barrels rodeo Thursday, the Tri-State Tractor Pull Friday, the Masters of Disaster demolition derby Saturday and a figure-8 stock car race Sunday.

There are numerous events throughout the day as well, including a prehistoric adventure in Jurassic Kingdom, a number of stage performances, many live animal experiences and of course, the carnival complete with rides and concessions.

The Worth County Fair provides a way for children and adults to not only learn about many aspects of the agriculture field, but also get out and enjoy the summer weather.

For only a few short days at the beginning of summer, the Worth County Fair is sure to pack in a lot of fun.

Grandstand schedule

Wednesday: Mutton busting, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Bulls and Barrels Rodeo, 7 p.m.

Friday: Tri-State Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Masters of Disaster demolition derby, 7 p.m.

Sunday: Figure-8 races, 6 p.m.

*all grandstand events are free of charge with admission to the fair

Other performances and entertainment

Jurassic Kingdom

Shows featuring numerous dinosaurs teaching various aspects of prehistoric topics. Multiple shows daily: 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 11:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday; 11:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Otter Adventure

A family show featuring fun-loving otters. Not only do they put on numerous daily shows, but they are also available to observe as they play and rest between shows. Wednesday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Ventriloquist Kevin Horner

A family-friendly show with only one showing, so don’t miss out. Sunday, 5 p.m.

Nick’s Kid Show

A staple of the fair, Nicks Kid’s show has daily interactive shows for children. Wednesday to Saturday, 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Polka Dot Entertainment

The duo of Peter and Penelope showcase their skills of comedy, magic, juggling, balloons, stilts and death-defying feats in family-friendly entertainment. They will be roaming the fairgrounds Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They also put on a show Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and June 18 at 4 p.m.

Pretty Bird Paradise

Interact with and feed with various birds in a safe and enclosed environment. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A full schedule of all the Worth County Fair’s entertainment and events can be found at worthcountyfair.com.