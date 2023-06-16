Bonnie Rosa Schuhmacher, 84, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care in Marquette, MI with family by her side. A funeral service will be held at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 20 at 2:00pm with visitation being held for half an hour prior to the service. Following the service, burial will be held at Pilgrim’s Rest cemetery in Myrtle, Minnesota. Pastor Don Malinsky will officiate.

Bonnie was born October 21, 1938 in Albert Lea to Claude and Victoria (Strozzabaseo) Matson. She graduated from Albert Lea High School and went to work at Wilson and Co. with her dad. Bonnie married Mervin E. Schuhmacher June 8, 1958 at Calvary Baptist Church in Albert Lea. They had 63 years together. To this union two children were born.

Bonnie loved her family, gardening, flowers, sewing, photography and especially watching the Minnesota Twins with Mervin. She was very athletic, a great ice skater, artist and caregiver. She enjoyed volunteering at the Freeborn County Museum and Pioneer Village spinning wool on her spinning wheel. She helped Merv with coaching baseball and enjoyed taking her grandkids to the fair and to the pool. She retired from Thorncrest Senior Living in Albert Lea as a nursing assistant.

Email newsletter signup

The family dogs were important to Bonnie. Tiffany, Jasper and Jackson were among her best friends. She also loved many cats over the years. Her home was her passion. She was always working on projects around her house. Her joy was being a mother, grandma and great grandma.

Bonnie is survived by her children Scott (Linda Remsburg) Schuhmacher of Gwinn, MI and Sheri (Michael) Moyer; four grandchildren Brian (Regan) Schuhmacher, Elaine (Jacob Douglas) Schuhmacher, Nicholas Moyer, Jordan Moyer and one great grandchild Lillian Schuhmacher.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Mervin; her parents; daughter-in-law LaVonne (Updike) Schuhmacher; brothers Vernon Matson, Curt Matson, Gene Matson, and brother and sister-in-law LaVern and Junice Schuhmacher.

Special thanks to nephew Bruce Schuhmacher and his wife Terry. Bonnie and Merv loved Bruce. He was always there to help them and held a special place in their hearts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Freeborn County Humane Society and Freeborn County Museum.