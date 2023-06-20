Boys’ tennis team awards presented in annual banquet

The Albert Lea High School boys' tennis team recently had its spring banquet. Receive awards were, from left, Ben Gordon Soto, 2023 Boys Tennis Attitude Award; Clayton Bibus, 2023 Boys Tennis Most Improved Player; Gunnar Hardison, 2023 Boys Tennis Team Player Award; Cyrus Schmidt, 2023 Boys Tennis Team Player Award; Will Isaacson, 2023 Boys Tennis Grit Award; Lukas Miller, 2023 Boys Tennis Coaches Award; Jacob Luoma, 2023 Boys Tennis Leadership Award; and Kuol Dual, 2023 Boys Tennis Hustle Award. Provided
Pictured are the team captains for 2023 and 2024: Will Isaacson (2023), Jacob Luoma (2023, 2024), Lukas Miller (2024) and Kuol Dual (2024). Provided
Letter winners in back row, from left, are Carley Ladlie, Axel Erickson, Lukas Miller, Kuol Dual, Parker Munson, Cyrus Schmidt and Will Isaacson. In front, from left, are Levi Monson, Jacob Luoma, Gunnar Hardison, Clayton Bibus and Ben Gordon Soto. Provided