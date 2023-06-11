BROTHERS HEARING 2 Published 6:42 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held before the Freeborn County Planning Commission at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, June 19th, 2023, at the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office, 2020 Pioneer Trail, Albert Lea, Minnesota, to consider the request by Ulland Brothers for the excavation of mineral materials within 100-feet of property lines in the “A” Agricultural District, on the following described property owned by, Shell Rock River Watershed.

Parcel ID 08.025.0020

78540 170th Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Section 25 Albert Lea Township

This request would be initiated by the Planning Commission in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article VIII.

The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; attend the hearing in-person or submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon

Planning and Zoning Administrator

Freeborn County Environmental Services

2020 Pioneer Trail Albert Lea, MN 56007

507-377-5186

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 10, 2023

