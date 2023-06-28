Campus notes

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By Submitted

Buena Vista University
Local students graduated from Buena Vista University in Spring 2023.

Alden
Faith Wedin

Lake Mills
Emily Rice

Mount Mercy University
A local student graduated from Mount Mercy University in June 2023.

Emmons
Natalie Henkel

University of Iowa
Several area students were named to the University of Iowa’s spring 2023 Dean’s List. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Albert Lea
Alexandra Eckstrom
Dominica Eckstrom

Lake Mills
Jack Ramaker
Alexis Schwartz

University of Minnesota
An area student graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Pharmacy in spring 2023.

Albert Lea
Kimball Blake

University of Wisconsin-Superior
A local student has been named to the 2022 summer semester Dean’s list. To be named to this list, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Albert Lea
Kayla Christenson

