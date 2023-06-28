Campus notes Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Buena Vista University

Local students graduated from Buena Vista University in Spring 2023.

Alden

Faith Wedin

Lake Mills

Emily Rice

Email newsletter signup

Mount Mercy University

A local student graduated from Mount Mercy University in June 2023.

Emmons

Natalie Henkel

University of Iowa

Several area students were named to the University of Iowa’s spring 2023 Dean’s List. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Albert Lea

Alexandra Eckstrom

Dominica Eckstrom

Lake Mills

Jack Ramaker

Alexis Schwartz

University of Minnesota

An area student graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Pharmacy in spring 2023.

Albert Lea

Kimball Blake

University of Wisconsin-Superior

A local student has been named to the 2022 summer semester Dean’s list. To be named to this list, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Albert Lea

Kayla Christenson