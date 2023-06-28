Campus notes
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Buena Vista University
Local students graduated from Buena Vista University in Spring 2023.
Alden
Faith Wedin
Lake Mills
Emily Rice
Mount Mercy University
A local student graduated from Mount Mercy University in June 2023.
Emmons
Natalie Henkel
University of Iowa
Several area students were named to the University of Iowa’s spring 2023 Dean’s List. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Albert Lea
Alexandra Eckstrom
Dominica Eckstrom
Lake Mills
Jack Ramaker
Alexis Schwartz
University of Minnesota
An area student graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Pharmacy in spring 2023.
Albert Lea
Kimball Blake
University of Wisconsin-Superior
A local student has been named to the 2022 summer semester Dean’s list. To be named to this list, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Albert Lea
Kayla Christenson