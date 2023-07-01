Campus notes Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Riverland Community College

Area students were named to the Riverland Community College 2023 spring President and Dean’s lists. To be eligible for the President’s list, students must have earned a GPA of 4.0. To be eligible for the Dean’s list, students must have earned a 3.25-2.99 GPA.

President’s list

Albert Lea

Weston Dahl

Traw Daw

Travis Holst

Kyo Htoo

Paw Moo

Alexander Olson

Eh Ler Paw

Alexis Pesch

Pra Yu Ri

Mallory Rose

Alyssa Schmidt

Turena Schultz

Jamie Shierts

Kessiah Solis

Jessica Solland

Beau Stevens

Dylan Stevens

Angeles Vazquez perez

Olivia Wegner

Alden

Dominica Vargo

Clarks Grove

Paw Eh

Ellendale

Ned Bell

Lake Mills

Riley Kirschbaum

New Richland

Chancellor Olson

Oakland

McKenna Berg

Dean’s list

Albert Lea

Bar Blut

Esmeralda Castanon

Erick Cibert-Palomo

Brandon Clarkson

Sarah Clakrson

Alyssa Colby

Paw Dah

Gabriel Denhartog

Derek DeSart

Thomas Erickson

Roberto Estrada

Christian Gonzalez Garcia

Patti Groe

Yvette Guerra

Erik Hareid

Madison Herrera

Madyson Jensen

Connor Kleinschrodt

Jonathan Longsdorf

Bebe Lopez

Mallory Luhring

Nicole Mayer

Qualita McClendon

Paw Moo

Katelynn Nelson

Courtney Oakland

Neel Patel

Madelyne Perez-Kirsch

Katie Richards

Ryan Sabinish

Kearah Schafer

Keily Schuman

Say Shee

Rogelio Solis LLL

Anthony Sorenson

Christina Thaw

Olivia VanBeek

Lezlye Vasquez-Chavez

Billy Williams

Evelyn Yanez

Jadan Young

Oziel Zeferino

Alden

Sierra Babcock

Chloe Lorentzen

Tiffany Parks

Evonne Pechacek

Clarks Grove

Aaron Bauers

Elias Jacobusse

Gavin Nelson

Jayden Seath

Samuel Witham

Conger

Jager Lillibridge

Ellendale

Grace Borchert

Katie Lee

Makota Misgen

Susan Smith

Freeborn

Aiden Beckmann

Geneva

Laynie Bure

Glenville

Cavah Parks

Hayward

Brandy Hensche

Jack Olson

Adam Semple

Hollandale

Boone Carlson

Brett Slegh

New Richland

Isaiah Grube

Olivia Kofstad

Brianna Lachmiller

Shannon Martin

Kalli Nelson

Northwood

Isaac Renteria

Andrew Wilder

Twin Lakes

Dylan Herr

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

An area student graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls this spring.

Albert Lea

Kaedyn Kirchner

Wartburg College

Local students were named to the 2023 spring term Dean’s List at Wartburg College. The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Albert Lea

Samuel Yoon

Lake Mills

Carson Rygh

A local student was also accepted in Wartburg College’s Teacher Education Program.

Albert Lea

Samuel Yoon