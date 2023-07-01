Campus notes
Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 30, 2023
Riverland Community College
Area students were named to the Riverland Community College 2023 spring President and Dean’s lists. To be eligible for the President’s list, students must have earned a GPA of 4.0. To be eligible for the Dean’s list, students must have earned a 3.25-2.99 GPA.
President’s list
Albert Lea
Weston Dahl
Traw Daw
Travis Holst
Kyo Htoo
Paw Moo
Alexander Olson
Eh Ler Paw
Alexis Pesch
Pra Yu Ri
Mallory Rose
Alyssa Schmidt
Turena Schultz
Jamie Shierts
Kessiah Solis
Jessica Solland
Beau Stevens
Dylan Stevens
Angeles Vazquez perez
Olivia Wegner
Alden
Dominica Vargo
Clarks Grove
Paw Eh
Ellendale
Ned Bell
Lake Mills
Riley Kirschbaum
New Richland
Chancellor Olson
Oakland
McKenna Berg
Dean’s list
Albert Lea
Bar Blut
Esmeralda Castanon
Erick Cibert-Palomo
Brandon Clarkson
Sarah Clakrson
Alyssa Colby
Paw Dah
Gabriel Denhartog
Derek DeSart
Thomas Erickson
Roberto Estrada
Christian Gonzalez Garcia
Patti Groe
Yvette Guerra
Erik Hareid
Madison Herrera
Madyson Jensen
Connor Kleinschrodt
Jonathan Longsdorf
Bebe Lopez
Mallory Luhring
Nicole Mayer
Qualita McClendon
Paw Moo
Katelynn Nelson
Courtney Oakland
Neel Patel
Madelyne Perez-Kirsch
Katie Richards
Ryan Sabinish
Kearah Schafer
Keily Schuman
Say Shee
Rogelio Solis LLL
Anthony Sorenson
Christina Thaw
Olivia VanBeek
Lezlye Vasquez-Chavez
Billy Williams
Evelyn Yanez
Jadan Young
Oziel Zeferino
Alden
Sierra Babcock
Chloe Lorentzen
Tiffany Parks
Evonne Pechacek
Clarks Grove
Aaron Bauers
Elias Jacobusse
Gavin Nelson
Jayden Seath
Samuel Witham
Conger
Jager Lillibridge
Ellendale
Grace Borchert
Katie Lee
Makota Misgen
Susan Smith
Freeborn
Aiden Beckmann
Geneva
Laynie Bure
Glenville
Cavah Parks
Hayward
Brandy Hensche
Jack Olson
Adam Semple
Hollandale
Boone Carlson
Brett Slegh
New Richland
Isaiah Grube
Olivia Kofstad
Brianna Lachmiller
Shannon Martin
Kalli Nelson
Northwood
Isaac Renteria
Andrew Wilder
Twin Lakes
Dylan Herr
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
An area student graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls this spring.
Albert Lea
Kaedyn Kirchner
Wartburg College
Local students were named to the 2023 spring term Dean’s List at Wartburg College. The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Albert Lea
Samuel Yoon
Lake Mills
Carson Rygh
A local student was also accepted in Wartburg College’s Teacher Education Program.
Albert Lea
Samuel Yoon