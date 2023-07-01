Campus notes

Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

By Submitted

Riverland Community College
Area students were named to the Riverland Community College 2023 spring President and Dean’s lists. To be eligible for the President’s list, students must have earned a GPA of 4.0. To be eligible for the Dean’s list, students must have earned a 3.25-2.99 GPA.

President’s list
Albert Lea
Weston Dahl
Traw Daw
Travis Holst
Kyo Htoo
Paw Moo
Alexander Olson
Eh Ler Paw
Alexis Pesch
Pra Yu Ri
Mallory Rose
Alyssa Schmidt
Turena Schultz
Jamie Shierts
Kessiah Solis
Jessica Solland
Beau Stevens
Dylan Stevens
Angeles Vazquez perez
Olivia Wegner

Alden
Dominica Vargo

Email newsletter signup

Clarks Grove
Paw Eh

Ellendale
Ned Bell

Lake Mills
Riley Kirschbaum

New Richland
Chancellor Olson

Oakland
McKenna Berg

Dean’s list
Albert Lea
Bar Blut
Esmeralda Castanon
Erick Cibert-Palomo
Brandon Clarkson
Sarah Clakrson
Alyssa Colby
Paw Dah
Gabriel Denhartog
Derek DeSart
Thomas Erickson
Roberto Estrada
Christian Gonzalez Garcia
Patti Groe
Yvette Guerra
Erik Hareid
Madison Herrera
Madyson Jensen
Connor Kleinschrodt
Jonathan Longsdorf
Bebe Lopez
Mallory Luhring
Nicole Mayer
Qualita McClendon
Paw Moo
Katelynn Nelson
Courtney Oakland
Neel Patel
Madelyne Perez-Kirsch
Katie Richards
Ryan Sabinish
Kearah Schafer
Keily Schuman
Say Shee
Rogelio Solis LLL
Anthony Sorenson
Christina Thaw
Olivia VanBeek
Lezlye Vasquez-Chavez
Billy Williams
Evelyn Yanez
Jadan Young
Oziel Zeferino

Alden
Sierra Babcock
Chloe Lorentzen
Tiffany Parks
Evonne Pechacek

Clarks Grove
Aaron Bauers
Elias Jacobusse
Gavin Nelson
Jayden Seath
Samuel Witham

Conger
Jager Lillibridge

Ellendale
Grace Borchert
Katie Lee
Makota Misgen
Susan Smith

Freeborn
Aiden Beckmann

Geneva
Laynie Bure

Glenville
Cavah Parks
Hayward
Brandy Hensche
Jack Olson
Adam Semple

Hollandale
Boone Carlson
Brett Slegh

New Richland
Isaiah Grube
Olivia Kofstad
Brianna Lachmiller
Shannon Martin
Kalli Nelson

Northwood
Isaac Renteria
Andrew Wilder

Twin Lakes
Dylan Herr

University of Wisconsin-River Falls
An area student graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls this spring.

Albert Lea
Kaedyn Kirchner

Wartburg College
Local students were named to the 2023 spring term Dean’s List at Wartburg College. The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Albert Lea
Samuel Yoon

Lake Mills
Carson Rygh

A local student was also accepted in Wartburg College’s Teacher Education Program.

Albert Lea
Samuel Yoon

 

More News

Across the Pastor’s Desk: Connecting God and July Fourth

Veterans enjoy time at golf event

Taco John’s fundraiser next week for youth softball program

Farmers market basket given away

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections