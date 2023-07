Car show slated for the Fourth Published 3:59 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

The 13th annual Car Show on Broadway will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on the Fourth.

Registration starts at noon for owners of classic cars, street rods, motorcycles and tractors. Cost to register is $5.

The Old Car Co. will present a trophy in memory of departed members.

Cost to attend is free for spectators.