Care for the animals: First Lutheran hosts pet blessing

Published 9:40 pm Sunday, June 11, 2023

There was music and food, and pets were scattered around Central Park Sunday afternoon — lots of pets.

That’s because First Lutheran Church held their second annual pet blessing event, though it was the first time it was held outside.

“Last year when we did it we got rained on, and it was still really cold,” said Joy Knoppel, pastor at First Lutheran Church. “I was hoping that by pushing it out to June we would have better weather, and it worked out.”

People were encouraged to come, and Knoppel or the Rev. Roger Fears would bless them during the event, which lasted from 1 to 4 p.m. Afterward, they were encouraged to stay for communion with other pet-lovers.

“Pets are important to remember, they are a part of our community and a part of our world,” she said. “Part of our call as Christians is to care for the Earth and the animals around us, and this is one way that we can care for the animals.”

Knoppel said despite the rain, last year’s blessing drew over 60 cars for the drive-thru event, but it was her hope that due to the later date in June this year there would be better weather and as many or more people would come out.

By doing this, she hoped visitors would feel cared for and comforted.

“I know that pets are important to a lot of people,” she said. “They are companions and friends and caretakers,” she said. “Today’s a day to remember all of the awesome ways that they love us, and I hope that people feel like their pet is cared for and reminded that their pet is important.”

This was the first time she had hosted any type of blessing, though she had heard of churches doing one. She also attended one while in high school.

“I thought that now that I’m in a position of leadership it would be fun to try it again with my church,” she said.

Knoppel said people were excited about the blessing, which was designed for any type of pet. In fact, last year she blessed a fish and even a Komodo dragon. There was also a rumor that someone would bring their sheep to this year’s blessing.

A freewill lunch was provided by volunteers, and treats and bandanas were given away.

There were arts and crafts for children, and there was a prize drawing as well.

The Freeborn County Humane Society was also on hand for donations.

Robyn Joel was at the blessing representing the Humane Society after Knoppel contacted them about doing something like the pet blessing last year.

Joel and her team came with information related to the shelter. They also brought free calendars and door hangers visitors could take.

“It’s so fun for the pets to get blessed by Pastor Joy,” she said.

She also wanted the event to raise awareness for the shelter, especially as it pertained to animal treatment and emphasized awareness of spaying or neutering.

Joel hoped people would consider looking at a shelter if considering getting a pet, and to think about a shelter when wanting to volunteer or donate.

Lance Goodemann was there with his dog, Gun, for the first pet blessing he’d ever done.

“It seemed like the right thing to do,” he said. “I know Joy from the dog park — we all know her — and she invited us and let us know about it.”

Fredda and Sheryl Wachold brought their dogs, Chelsie and Katie, after doing similar events in the past.

“It’s really nice even though the dogs don’t know what’s going on,” Sheryl said.

Ginny Larson brought Nova, and thought this would be a good event.

“It’s been fun to see all the dogs,” she said.

Douglas Olson brought his dog, Bruno, to the event.

“I’ve done it before and I think it’s a good thing we treat our pets like humans,” he said. “They’re part of the family.”

He participated in last year’s drive-thru blessing, and had previously attended blessings at Frank Hall Park.

“It’s nice, I think it’s a good thing for the dogs,” he said.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the shelter or considering adoption should contact 507-377-8501.

“People can call or text that,” Joel said, adding people are encouraged to leave a message if they can’t reach anyone.

Their website is freeborncountyhs.org, and their Facebook page is Humane Society of Freeborn County.