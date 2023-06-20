Catch of the Week

Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Submitted

Lydia Thompson of Albert Lea caught a 32-inch Northern during a yearly trip with her great-grandfather, Floyd Wallace. She is bringing it to Clarks Grove to be mounted. Provided

More Sports

Boys’ tennis team awards presented in annual banquet

Hole-in-one at Wedgewood

Meet the ALHS Hall of Fame inductee: Chad Adams

Sports Memories: A Father’s Day salute to my dad

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections