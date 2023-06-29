Celebrate Independence Day with a week of events in Albert Lea Published 7:53 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Parades, car show, music, fireworks, other activities slated for the week

The annual Fourth of July Jamboree in Albert Lea will be packed with festivities beginning on June 29 and stretching through July 4. The week will feature a wide variety of activities, including a flea market, a street dance, parades, live music performances, fireworks and much more. The event schedule is as follows:

Thursday

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Food vendors open in the North Broadway parking lot.

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Live music at Fountain Lake Park by Good Morning Bedlam.

Friday

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Flea market opens at the fairgrounds.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Food vendors open in the North Broadway parking lot.

6 p.m.: Pelican Breeze cruise begins over Albert Lea Lake.

Saturday

9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Flea market opens at the fairgrounds.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Food vendors open in the North Broadway parking lot.

7:30 p.m.: Street dance begins outside the 112 on Broadway, featuring live music from Will Barnett & Company

Sunday

9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Flea market opens at the fairgrounds.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Food vendors open in the North Broadway parking lot.

1:30 p.m.: Pelican Breeze cruise begins over Fountain Lake.

3 p.m.: Boat parade begins on Fountain Lake

Monday

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Food vendors open in the North Broadway parking lot.

6 p.m.: Third of July Parade begins at the fairgrounds, grand marshaled by Gerry Vogt.

7 p.m.: Live music by Ron and Steve Unplugged begins at the Fountain Lake Gazebo.

9 p.m.: Block party begins at Harold’s Bar.

Tuesday

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Food vendors open in the North Broadway parking lot.

Noon: Pelican Breeze cruise begins over Albert Lea Lake.

1 p.m.: Bayside Ski Show begins at Edgewater Bay.

2-6 p.m.: Car show on Broadway.

8 p.m.: Live music by the Albert Lea Community Band begins at the Fountain Lake Gazebo.

10 p.m.: Fireworks show begins over Fountain Lake.