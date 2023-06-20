‘Character makes the person — the color does not make the man’ Published 6:16 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Residents gather for Juneteenth celebration

Juneteenth was a celebration and a happy time. That was one of the messages John Smith shared with visitors during a conversation regarding Juneteenth on the stage of the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center Monday evening.

“A man never stands tall until he reaches down low and lifts someone up,” he said, noting it was only then someone could become a high-standing individual.

Email newsletter signup

Smith, an Albert Lea resident and retired educator and administrator, was the keynote speaker for the event.

“To me, Juneteenth has a double meaning,” he said. “It’s a sad situation when one thinks about his ancestors, slaves.”

But there was also hope, which saw the invisible, filled the intangible and accomplished everything.

Being there, he said, produced joy, a feeling he described as a step above happiness.

“This crowd of people, it is such an invigorating situation for me,” he said. “I can say forever thank you, thank you, thank you.”

For him, Juneteenth was an opportunity for people to reflect on the promise that everyone was created equal, and that communities across America could join together in acknowledging the impact of slavery and recommit to creating an equal society.

Smith, the youngest of six children who attended college, said three of his maternal relatives were slaves. His father was a principal at a school for nearly five decades before the school was integrated with white students and those of color.

The superintendent and board asked him to stay for a couple more years, so his father decided to stay.

“God did bless him because he served and brought the people all together, white and black, he said, adding the school now served as a center for meetings in that town.

His paternal great-grandfather was a slave and sold twice before eventually being moved to Texas. And when he was set free he bought 1,000 acres of land and sent all of his children to school.

“They all became educators and teachers,” he said. “They had children, and their children became teachers.”

He concluded his lecture by sharing something his father said: “I’m glad to meet a person who strictly understands that character makes a person — the color does not make the man.”

Smith, a native of Texas and current resident of Albert Lea, is the author of “From Tragedy to Triumph.”

Before his presentation, Kuol Dual, an incoming ninth-grader at Albert Lea High School, spoke about the importance of dreams.

“Throughout my life my dreams have always seemed important to me, and they have only become greater as time passed,” he said. “They have become so important to me that I may even call my ambition the defining future of myself.”

For him, dreams showed the most positive outlook on how futures could turn out, dreams brought forth motivation and noted how dreaming big allows people to achieve greatness if they strived for it.

“Without a reason for living, we would simply surrender our lives to the struggles we are forced to endure and lose any chance we have of doing anything great with our lives,” he said.

Erika Saindon, a 2023 Albert Lea High School graduate, then read “And Still I Rise,” a poem by Maya Angelou, which touched on the importance of perseverance and Angelou’s ability to overcome that through challenging times.

In an earlier June interview, Holly Babcock, executive director of Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau as well as the Albert Lea Main Street Program, said that while some people had June 19 off from work, they may not know what the importance or significance of the date was.

“We felt like it was prime time for us to help kind of educate the community on what the holiday actually is and what it celebrates, and what its significance is,” she said.

Katherine Pacovsky, who had Black grandchildren, wanted to attend to honor them.

For her, she was looking for information.

Diane Hanson decided to attend after her daughter, Angie, asked her to come.

“I thought [the presentation] was outstanding,” she said. “They did a great job.”

The free program started with refreshments at 5:30 p.m.