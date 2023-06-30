City construction projects moving along Published 3:38 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

The city reports the following updates for projects taking place in Albert Lea:

• Snyder Fields: City crews have finished the volleyball court and will soon install fencing between the court and stormwater pond.

• Cedar Avenue resurfacing: The contractor plans to place the first layer of asphalt this week. Next week the contractor will raise the manhole and water valve covers to the final road level in preparation for the final layer.

Email newsletter signup

• Clark Street sidewalk: Next week the contractor plans to begin grading for the new sidewalk along Clark Street between Bridge Avenue and East Main Street. Concrete work may begin the following week.

• Fifth Street and Frank Hall Drive reconstruction project: The contractor plans to start the week of July 10-14 with traffic control setup, tree removals and pavement removal on Fifth Street. The general plan is to begin work on Fifth Street while leaving Frank Hall Drive open until the underground utility work on Fifth Street nears completion.

• Eddie Cochran Street resurfacing: The contractor has been delayed in starting this project and aims to begin work in mid- to late July.