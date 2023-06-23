City releases design for new water tower Published 6:59 am Friday, June 23, 2023

The city of Albert Lea this week released the design for the new central water tower downtown.

The top part of the tower will be white with the new city logo, and the base will be blue. There will also be waves separating the white from the blue.

BRZ Coatings of Watauga, Texas, is applying three coats of paint to the interior and four coats to the exterior. In total, the painters will use 1,023 gallons of product:

190 gallons of zinc primer

290 gallons of beige epoxy

190 gallons of white epoxy,

140 gallons of polyurethane

103 gallons of fluoropolymer

110 gallons of thinner

While sandblasting and painting the tower exterior, the crew uses a massive containment curtain that is 50,000 square feet in size.

The tower is expected to be complete mid-July.