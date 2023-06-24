Clear Lake to celebrate Fourth of July with full week of activities
Published 8:55 pm Friday, June 23, 2023
Clear Lake’s Fourth of July celebration is slated to span seven days with festivities beginning on Thursday and ending on July 5. The week-long jamboree will feature live music, family games, fireworks, a 5k run, a carnival and much more, providing entertainment for people of all ages. The events schedule is as follows:
Thursday, June 29
5 p.m.: Evans United Shows Carnival opens.
5 p.m.: Bingo tent opens.
5-9 p.m.: Lakeside Vendor Market opens.
7 p.m.: Live music by Sideshow Bob begins.
Friday, June 30
11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Vendor market opens.
Noon: Carnival opens with wristbands available for $25 from noon-5 p.m..
5 p.m.: Bingo tent opens.
7 p.m.: Live music by Arch Allies begins.
Saturday, July 1
11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Vendor market opens.
Noon: Carnival opens.
Noon: Bingo tent opens.
7 p.m.: Live music by County Line Drive begins.
Sunday, July 2
11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Vendor market opens.
Noon: Carnival opens with wristbands available for $25 from noon-5 p.m..
Noon: Bingo tent opens.
1 p.m.: Family Feud game show at bandshell.
2 p.m.: Family Fun Time games begin at bandshell.
7 p.m.: Live music by M80s: the MTV Experience ultimate 80s Dance Party with special guests Turn Me Loose (Loverboy Tribute) and Big Bam Boom (Hall & Oates Tribute)
Monday, July 3
11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Vendor market opens.
Noon: Carnival opens.
Noon: Bingo tent opens.
7 p.m.: Live music by Casey Muessigmann begins.
Tuesday, July 4
7:30 a.m.: Freedom 5K and Kids’ Fun Run begins.
10 a.m.: Parade begins.
11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Vendor market opens.
Noon: Carnival opens.
1 p.m.: Bingo tent opens.
8:30-10 p.m.: Live music by Clear Lake Municipal Band.
10 p.m.: Fireworks show begins over Clear Lake.
Wednesday, July 5
11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Vendor market opens.
Noon: Carnival opens with wristbands available for $25 from noon-5 p.m..