Clear Lake to celebrate Fourth of July with full week of activities Published 8:55 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Clear Lake’s Fourth of July celebration is slated to span seven days with festivities beginning on Thursday and ending on July 5. The week-long jamboree will feature live music, family games, fireworks, a 5k run, a carnival and much more, providing entertainment for people of all ages. The events schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 29

5 p.m.: Evans United Shows Carnival opens.

5 p.m.: Bingo tent opens.

5-9 p.m.: Lakeside Vendor Market opens.

7 p.m.: Live music by Sideshow Bob begins.

Friday, June 30

11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Vendor market opens.

Noon: Carnival opens with wristbands available for $25 from noon-5 p.m..

5 p.m.: Bingo tent opens.

7 p.m.: Live music by Arch Allies begins.

Saturday, July 1

11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Vendor market opens.

Noon: Carnival opens.

Noon: Bingo tent opens.

7 p.m.: Live music by County Line Drive begins.

Sunday, July 2

11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Vendor market opens.

Noon: Carnival opens with wristbands available for $25 from noon-5 p.m..

Noon: Bingo tent opens.

1 p.m.: Family Feud game show at bandshell.

2 p.m.: Family Fun Time games begin at bandshell.

7 p.m.: Live music by M80s: the MTV Experience ultimate 80s Dance Party with special guests Turn Me Loose (Loverboy Tribute) and Big Bam Boom (Hall & Oates Tribute)

Monday, July 3

11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Vendor market opens.

Noon: Carnival opens.

Noon: Bingo tent opens.

7 p.m.: Live music by Casey Muessigmann begins.

Tuesday, July 4

7:30 a.m.: Freedom 5K and Kids’ Fun Run begins.

10 a.m.: Parade begins.

11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Vendor market opens.

Noon: Carnival opens.

1 p.m.: Bingo tent opens.

8:30-10 p.m.: Live music by Clear Lake Municipal Band.

10 p.m.: Fireworks show begins over Clear Lake.

Wednesday, July 5

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Vendor market opens.

Noon: Carnival opens with wristbands available for $25 from noon-5 p.m..