Clear Lake to celebrate Fourth of July with full week of activities

Published 8:55 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

The carnival will set up in downtown Clear Lake on Thursday and will be available throughout the week. Provided

Clear Lake’s Fourth of July celebration is slated to span seven days with festivities beginning on Thursday and ending on July 5. The week-long jamboree will feature live music, family games, fireworks, a 5k run, a carnival and much more, providing entertainment for people of all ages. The events schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 29
5 p.m.: Evans United Shows Carnival opens.
5 p.m.: Bingo tent opens.
5-9 p.m.: Lakeside Vendor Market opens.
7 p.m.: Live music by Sideshow Bob begins.
Friday, June 30
11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Vendor market opens.
Noon: Carnival opens with wristbands available for $25 from noon-5 p.m..
5 p.m.: Bingo tent opens.
7 p.m.: Live music by Arch Allies begins.

Saturday, July 1
11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Vendor market opens.
Noon: Carnival opens.
Noon: Bingo tent opens.
7 p.m.: Live music by County Line Drive begins.

Sunday, July 2
11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Vendor market opens.
Noon: Carnival opens with wristbands available for $25 from noon-5 p.m..
Noon: Bingo tent opens.
1 p.m.: Family Feud game show at bandshell.
2 p.m.: Family Fun Time games begin at bandshell.
7 p.m.: Live music by M80s: the MTV Experience ultimate 80s Dance Party with special guests Turn Me Loose (Loverboy Tribute) and Big Bam Boom (Hall & Oates Tribute)

Monday, July 3
11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Vendor market opens.
Noon: Carnival opens.
Noon: Bingo tent opens.
7 p.m.: Live music by Casey Muessigmann begins.

Tuesday, July 4
7:30 a.m.: Freedom 5K and Kids’ Fun Run begins.
10 a.m.: Parade begins.
11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Vendor market opens.
Noon: Carnival opens.
1 p.m.: Bingo tent opens.
8:30-10 p.m.: Live music by Clear Lake Municipal Band.
10 p.m.: Fireworks show begins over Clear Lake.

Wednesday, July 5
11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Vendor market opens.
Noon: Carnival opens with wristbands available for $25 from noon-5 p.m..

 

