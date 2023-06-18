CONSTRUCTION BIDS
PUBLIC NOTICE
INVITATION
FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS
1.0 PROJECT: Albert Lea Economic Development Agency
2023 South Industrial Park
New Parking Lot and parking lot addition
Corner Margaretha and East 14 Street
Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007
2.0 BIDS DUE: July 11, 2023 @ 2:00 p.m.
3.0 PLACE DUE: Albert Lea Economic Development Agency Center
Conference Room
132 North Broadway Avenue
Albert Lea, MN 56007
4.0 TYPES OF BIDDING AND
CLASSES OF WORK: A. Prime contract will be awarded for the following work:
General Construction: Divisions 1 through 16
(less work indicated to be performed by Owner) and related drawings.
5.0 AVAILABILITY OF
DOCUMENTS: Drawings and Specifications are on file at the office of Zenk Read Trygstad & Associates, Inc., 1806 11th Ave. SW, Austin, Minnesota 55912.
6.0 DOCUMENT PURCHASE: Contractors and suppliers may obtain documents from the Architect via e-mail.
(TDRZRT@gmail.com )
7.0 REJECTION: Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive bidding informalities. Bids received after the date and time specified will not be considered.
8.0 PRIOR APPROVAL: This contract has a prior approval clause for product substitutions.
9.0 BID OPENING: Sealed bids will be received by the Albert Lea Port Authority by the above mentioned time and date.
BY: DATED AT ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA
THIS 15th DAY OF June 2023.
