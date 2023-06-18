CONSTRUCTION BIDS Published 8:06 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

INVITATION

FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS

1.0 PROJECT: Albert Lea Economic Development Agency

2023 South Industrial Park

New Parking Lot and parking lot addition

Corner Margaretha and East 14 Street

Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007

2.0 BIDS DUE: July 11, 2023 @ 2:00 p.m.

3.0 PLACE DUE: Albert Lea Economic Development Agency Center

Conference Room

132 North Broadway Avenue

Albert Lea, MN 56007

4.0 TYPES OF BIDDING AND

CLASSES OF WORK: A. Prime contract will be awarded for the following work:

General Construction: Divisions 1 through 16

(less work indicated to be performed by Owner) and related drawings.

5.0 AVAILABILITY OF

DOCUMENTS: Drawings and Specifications are on file at the office of Zenk Read Trygstad & Associates, Inc., 1806 11th Ave. SW, Austin, Minnesota 55912.

6.0 DOCUMENT PURCHASE: Contractors and suppliers may obtain documents from the Architect via e-mail.

(TDRZRT@gmail.com )

7.0 REJECTION: Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive bidding informalities. Bids received after the date and time specified will not be considered.

8.0 PRIOR APPROVAL: This contract has a prior approval clause for product substitutions.

9.0 BID OPENING: Sealed bids will be received by the Albert Lea Port Authority by the above mentioned time and date.

BY: DATED AT ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

THIS 15th DAY OF June 2023.

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 17, 2023

CONSTRUCTION BIDS