Copper stolen and other reports Published 11:49 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Copper was reported stolen at 12:57 a.m. Tuesday at 61 Third St. in Twin Lakes.

Vehicle reported stolen

Email newsletter signup

Deputies received a report at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday of a work truck that stolen from a job site at 24837 775th Ave. The theft occurred at about 5 a.m.

Trailer reported stolen

A trailer was reported stolen at 3:38 p.m. Monday at 902 Lincoln Ave.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report at 4:14 p.m. Monday of credit cards that were fraudulently opened in another person’s name on Spicer Road.

Theft reported

Bases and home plates were reported stolen from Valley and Hawthorne play parks at 9:19 a.m. Monday.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Delmer George Robbins, 29, on a Blue Earth County warrant at 7:38 p.m. Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 8.

Police arrested Jose Oswaldo Rosas, 52, on a local warrant at 10:08 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Frank Hall Drive and East Sixth Street.