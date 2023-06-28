Corn and golf add up to 70 years of fundraising for campers Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By Kim Gooden for the Tribune

Making it possible for children and adults with disabilities to attend camp has been the goal of the Tee It Up for Campers committee since 2001 when they held their first golf fundraiser at Oakview Golf Course near Freeborn.

But support for the camps really began in the fall of 1953 when the Freeborn FFA organized the very first Corn Drive for Camp Courage.

Six members of the Tee It Up for Campers committee are proud to have been a part of that first FFA Corn Drive: Jim Beach, Neil Pierce, Don Gimberline, Shorty Jensen, Larry Kendrick and John McKean.

And the Corn Drive in Freeborn continued for 47 years.

Then, in the spring of 2000, the school in Freeborn was closed.

“There was a big ceremony at the school,” Beach recalled. “The gym was packed. Clark Hansen, who had once been a part of the FFA Corn Drive, and was the head of agriculture at SDSU at that time, gave a speech about the importance of continuing the legacy of the Corn Drive.”

A year later, Beach and Neil Pierce came up with the idea to do a golf fundraiser and donate the money to Camp Courage, and they enlisted the help of Gimberline, Jensen, Kendrick and McKean.

And now, 23 years later, the Tee It Up for Campers golf event has raised over $400,000.

“We raised $2,970 the first year,” Beach said. “There were three golfers on a team, and hole sponsorships were $25. Now there are four golfers on a team and more than half the hole sponsorships are over $100. Last year we raised $37,000.”

The money raised comes from hole sponsorships, silent auction items, entry fees, raffles and putting and chipping contests.

Initially the money was used for improvements at Camp Courage North. Now the money raised is used for full scholarships for local children and adults who attend one of the camps.

According to Beach, the cost of camp depends on the needs of the camper and can range from $1,700-$3,800 dollars for a session.

When the golf fundraiser began there were just two camps — Camp Courage and Camp Courage North — but then the Courage camps merged with three other camps and became True Friends.

Programs and sessions offered include camping sessions for those with physical disabilities, higher functioning autism, mild to moderate brain injuries, the horse program and more.

All of the camps strive to provide life-changing experiences that enhance independence and self-esteem for children and adults with disabilities.

Anyone who knows of a child or adult who would enjoy or benefit from camp should contact Emma Erickson at 952-852-0102 or EmmaE@truefriends.org.

“It would be wonderful if we could send 20 to 25 kids or adults to camp,” Beach said.

The annual Tee It Up for Campers event is being held on July 8, beginning at 10 a.m. at Oakview Golf Course.

For questions about the event or to register a team, contact Jim Beach at 507-391-3773.