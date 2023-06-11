CORNER POCKET
Published 6:42 am Sunday, June 11, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Existence
and Registration
I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The entity listed below was filed under the chapter of Minnesota Statutes listed below with the Office of the Secretary of State on the date listed below and that this entity or filing is registered at the time this certificate has been issued.
Name: The Corner Pocket
Date Filed: 08/30/2021
File Number: 1250632900027
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter: 333
Home Jurisdiction: Minnesota
This certificate has been issued on: 06/08/2023
Email newsletter signup
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
State of Minnesota
Albert Lea Tribune:
June 10 and 14, 2023
CORNER POCKET