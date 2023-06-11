CORNER POCKET Published 6:42 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota

Secretary of State

Certificate of Existence

and Registration

I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The entity listed below was filed under the chapter of Minnesota Statutes listed below with the Office of the Secretary of State on the date listed below and that this entity or filing is registered at the time this certificate has been issued.

Name: The Corner Pocket

Date Filed: 08/30/2021

File Number: 1250632900027

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter: 333

Home Jurisdiction: Minnesota

This certificate has been issued on: 06/08/2023

Steve Simon

Secretary of State

State of Minnesota

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 10 and 14, 2023

CORNER POCKET