Council approves vacating easements on Blazing Star Landing Published 7:04 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

The Albert Lea City Council vacated two easements on the Blazing Star Landing Monday that had been in place with Wilson & Co. before the plant burned down in 2001.

The action comes as the city prepares to plat the land in hopes of selling it to potential buyers.

The council has already showed support for a new proposal that would bring 60 new low- to moderate-income apartments on a portion of the site. It would include a combination of one- to four-bedroom units. Retail and commercial development is still preferred for the northernmost part of the property.

The city has owned the property since the plant, known then as Farmland Foods, burned down in 2001.

City Manager Ian Rigg said the easements should not interfere with the purchase agreements for the housing.

One was a 10-foot sanitary sewer and waterman easement that primarily served Wilson. Since the fire and demolition, the easement has not been used. The second was for a 40-foot public roadway easement that was also originally included for the plant that has served no public purpose since the fire and demolition.

