Council declares no public purpose for 4 downtown properties owned by city Published 6:19 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The Albert Lea City Council on Monday declared four city-owned downtown properties as no longer having a public purpose as it moves closer to the sale of the properties.

The council also approved waiving a planning commission review in regards to the public purpose for the properties at 310, 314, 324 and 332 S. Broadway.

City Manager Ian Rigg said the action diid not waive the eventual review of any potential plans by a developer.

Two of the properties, at 324 and 332 S. Broadway, were taken down last fall because they had fallen into severe disrepair, with collapsing interior floors and other structural damage.

The property at 310 S. Broadway was also under the city’s ownership for eventual blight removal.

The fourth building, known as the National Vitality Center, at 314 S. Broadway, presently is rented to nonprofits, including Senior Resources, STARS Mentoring and Albert Lea Community Theatre for its costume warehouse.

Third Ward Councilor Jason Howland asked if the nonprofits had been notified they will likely have to leave the space and asked if the city was working with them to find a new location.

City Manager Ian Rigg said the organizations were aware of the potential and said it would be important for the city and its partners to find suitable locations for the nonprofits.

What will happen will depend on a development agreement and a new potential owner’s plans and timeline, he said.

No details have yet been provided about possible plans for the properties.

The council went into closed session after the regular meeting to discuss the properties in further detail, along with properties at 132 S. Broadway, the site of the former Hobby Shop, and the Blazing Star Landing.

No action was taken after the meeting went back into open session.

In other action, the council:

• Approved a resolution providing for the issuance and sale of general obligation bonds totaling $2.455 million.

The bonds would cover improvement projects, including the Fifth Street and Frank Hall Drive reconstruction, the city’s state-aid street overlay project, the Blazing Star Trail project, the Cedar Avenue and Eddie Cochran Street resurfacing, the parking lots at the city pool and arena and new bleachers at the arena.

The bonds would be sold competitively and would be for a term of 10 years.

Rebecca Kurtz with Ehlers & Associates, said the bleachers would be financed through tax abatement, which is a tool open to cities. Through the option, the city will abate the city portion of taxes from 16 homes near the arena and those funds will be paid directly for the bleachers.

The property owners identified would not see any difference on their end.

Regarding the bonds as a whole, Kurtz said a majority would be paid for with assessment revenue.

The city presently has a AA- rating, and she said she had no concerns It would decline. She noted the city is on the right path to receive a better bond rating.

The estimated interest rate is about 3.9%.

The bonds will be issued July 10 and funding would be available at the end of July.

• Adopted the joint trail action plan with Freeborn County for developing about 15 miles of former Union Pacific rail line from southern Albert Lea to Hartland.

The plan, which was approved last week by the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners, was developed over eight months with a team of elected city councilors, county commissioners, city and county staff, and trail advocates through a Minnesota Department of Transportation grant.

Cathy Malakowsky, director of community engagement and enrichment, said the plan is meant to be a guide in helping both the city and county to make decisions about developing the trail. It recommends breaking the trail into segments for completion.

Malakowsky said she is excited about the opportunity to connect the southern part of the community to the existing trail system and said goals for the trail include enhancing the quality of life for residents, attracting visitors, improving health and well-being and connecting neighborhoods, among others.

The top concerns for local residents for the trail were safety and location of amenities, such as restrooms.

The plan estimates the total cost would be $5 million, though some costs are still unknown, including which option is chosen to allow bicyclists to cross Highway 13 and connect to the trail.

She said staff were recommending putting together a small committee made up of two councilors, two county commissioners, two city staff and two county staff, to review next steps and priorities for the segments. Which segments they complete first may largely depend on grants available.

She noted one grant was already open for applications and a second would be open in the fall.