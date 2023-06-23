Court dispositions: Feb. 14-15, 2023 Published 4:42 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Feb. 14

Cody Shawn Rhyns, 52, Freeborn County Detention Center, Albert Lea. 6/17/21 offense. Count 1: Drugs – first-degree sale of a controlled substance – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Drugs – Second-degree sale three grams or more – heroin within 90-day period – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 81 months. Fees $155. 7/13/20 offense. Count 1: Drugs – third degree drug sale – felony. Dismissed.

Rafael Darnell Vines, 40, 506 5th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Feb. 15

Joshiah Malachi Johnson, 28, 1030 Broadway S., Albert Lea. 3/14/22 offesne. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 2: Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 12 days, credit for 12 days served.Fees $130. Count 3: Traffic – speeding 51/30. Dismissed. Count 4: Wireless communication device. Dismissed. 3/28/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for eight days served. Serve as Home electronic monitoring. Fees $130. Supervised probation for six months. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed.