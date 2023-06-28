Court dispositions: Feb. 15-16, 2023 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Feb. 15

Sadie Jo Lewis, 34, 2734 Campus Lane, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth degree felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 67 days, credit for 67 days served. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $180.

Anthony Alan Madrigal Jr., 21, 525 W. College St., Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation for one year.

Jeremiah Darwin Vanriper, 41, 1428 Academy Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Samuel Jeffery Bingham, 19, 601 Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fugitive from justice. Extradition waived.

Malenda Faye McClurg, 39, 205 Park St., Freeborn. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 65/55. Fees $40.

Jeremy Jake Clarin, 45, 348 1st St., South St. Paul. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – first-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 110 months. Fees $50.

Kevin Haymore, 57, MCF St. Cloud. Count 1: Drugs – third-degree drug possession – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 57 months. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Frederick B. Moore, 39, 8420 S. Mackinaw Ave., Chicago, IL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 95/70. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $605. Count 3: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Caleb Joseph Tapp, 24, 2104 16th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 177 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,005.

Feb. 16

Jennifer Marie Borg, 30, 319 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $465. Community work service for 21 hours.

Amanda Marie Cross, 33, 501 Larimore Circle, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Izaiah Solo Dampha, 21, 1806 3rd Ave. SE, Austin. 2/16/22 offense. Count 1: Theft of a firearm – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 175 days, credit for 175 days served. Fees $655. 2/27/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 190 days, credit for 175 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $130. Concurrent with other case. Count 2: Domestic assault – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Child endangerment – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. 9/24/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of fentanyl – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 223 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $130. Concurrent with other case. 9/25/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. 9/27/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 223 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $130. Concurrent with other case. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 4: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 5: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 6: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 7: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 8: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.