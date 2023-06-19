Deborah Johnson

Deborah F. Johnson passed away June 7, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn. of cancer. She was 74 years.

She was born to Earl and Irene Anderson March 27, 1949 in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

She was a member of the Eagles. She loved playing pool, playing cards and loved watching the Vikings.

Deb worked for Service Master and cleaning people’s houses.

Deb is survived by her son Christopher Johnson and grandson Josh of Austin, Minnesota.

Brother Charles Anderson and wife Jeanine of Albert Lea. Barbara Schroeder, Evelyn Kast, and Mary Anderson all of Albert Lea.

Randi Paige and husband Bill of Minneapolis, MN and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by parents Earl and Irene Anderson, sisters Joanne Jenson and Carol Cross of Albert Lea, Virginia Meunier of Wells, brother Roland of Minneapolis.

SERVICES PENDING