Donald “Don” L. Jensen

Jensen, Donald “Don” L., age 78 of Apple Valley passed away June 16, 2023. Preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Martha (Nienoord) Jensen. Don grew up on a farm near Albert Lea. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1962 and the University of Minnesota in 1966. He was employed by the State of Minnesota as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor from 1969-2005 in Owatonna, Faribault and Burnsville. In Faribault he worked with students at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf. Don is survived by his wife Arlys, sister Dianne (Peter) Smith, Mapleton, MN and Green Valley, AZ; nieces and nephew. Funeral service 2PM Friday, June 23 at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, MN. Visitation one hour before the service. Burial 11AM Tuesday, June 27 at East Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery, Lerdal, MN. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com