Doris I. Reynen

Doris Ilene (Krull) Reynen passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Albert Lea, MN. A private family service will be held at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with burial at the Hollandale Cemetery. Pastor Neal Ooms will be officiating.

Born June 10, 1925, in Corsica, SD, Doris was the daughter of Verna (Williams) and Enno G. Krull. She graduated from Corsica High School in 1943 and moved to Albert Lea, MN, where she was employed for two years at Lesota Tool Company and American Gas Company.

On March 23, 1945, in Corsica, SD, she married Albert Jean Reynen of Hollandale, MN.

In the first years of marriage, Doris and Al had six children. Needless to say, the household was a busy one, but household duties did not prevent Doris from being active in the Hollandale Reformed Church. She was a choir member, a Happiness Singer, and a Circle participant. In the 1994 flood in Des Moines, IA, Doris and Al helped provide flood relief working with the Christian Reformed World Relief.

In addition to church activities, Doris was a 4-H Key Leader for 25 years and hosted several 4-H members from other countries when they visited Hollandale. In 1983, Doris and Al received the 4-H Meritorious Service Award.

Doris and Al helped organize the Hollandale Heritage Huis Museum. Doris was also a tour guide for the Albert Lea Museum Historical Society, she was involved in the Hollandale Senior Citizens Program, was County Red Cross Director for eleven years, and helped get the windmills placed on Hollandale electric light poles. Doris was one of the Dutch Dancers and she and Al were Grand Marshals of one of the Hollandale Harvest Fests.

Always interested in family history, Doris was the Hollandale representative for the collection of family histories which appear in the 1988 Freeborn County Heritage Book. Doris wrote a book which she called Dear Diary about her grandmother Emma Williams who immigrated to the United States.

The Naeve Partners in Health recognized Doris in their publication Success over Sixty. In 1998, Doris was one of 20 women honored for lifelong community service in the publication Women to Women.

Involvement in local community activities did not prevent Doris from traveling. Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Kenya, and Algeria as well as several trips to Europe with family and friends gave Doris a wide perspective on the world. Doris and Al also took several cruises including one through the Panama Canal for their 50th wedding anniversary.

Since 1995, Doris and Al enjoyed spending winters in Bowling Green, FL, where they made many friends. In 2018, they decided to sell their home in FL and moved back to the Hollandale area.

Doris is survived by five of her six children: Steven (RuthAnn) of De Pere, WI; Larry (Emily) of Hayward, WI; Jeanne (Gray Randall) of Vashon, WA; Allen of Fort Pierce, FL; Nancy (Edward von Euw) of Burnaby, British Columbia.

Also surviving are five grandchildren: Charles Reynen; Elizabeth (Rodrigo) Reynen Paro; Gregory (Jess) von Euw; Emily von Euw, and Daniel von Euw. Three great granddaughters survive: Hadassah and Lydiah Paro; Quinn von Euw. Three step-grandchildren survive as well as five step-great grandchildren, and one step-great great granddaughter.

Also surviving Doris are her sisters Shirley (Charles) Francis; Carol (Ron) Hieb. Two sisters-in-law survive: Betty Mondeel of Albert Lea; Jane Suntken of Scarborough, ME. Many nieces and nephews survive as well as one of the AFS exchange students Doris’ family hosted: Regula (Kuhn) Hammer and her family of Switzerland.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Albert, her daughter Kathleen, her brothers Harold (Dorothy); Paul (Carol); her sisters Emma (Albert) Roelofs; Donna (Merlin) Groeneweg; Patricia (Kenneth) Stephan. One of the AFS exchange students the family hosted and his wife also preceded her in death: Paulo Cordeiro de Andrade Pinto and his wife Vera of Brazil.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer charitable donations made to your charity of choice.