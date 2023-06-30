Duplicate bridge results
Duplicate bridge is played at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center each week.
The Senior Center encourages new players to come join the group either day.
Tuesday winners
- First: Vandy Newman and Larry Crowe
- Second: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
- Third: John Leisen and Rich Stroup
- Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt
- Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Wednesday winners
- First: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt
- Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
- Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Fifth: Bonnie Fritz and Rick Stroup