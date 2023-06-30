Duplicate bridge results

Published 3:27 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

By Submitted

Duplicate bridge is played at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center each week.

The Senior Center encourages new players to come join the group either day.

Tuesday winners

  • First: Vandy Newman and Larry Crowe
  • Second: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
  • Third: John Leisen and Rich Stroup
  • Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt
  • Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Wednesday winners

  • First: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt
  • Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
  • Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Fifth: Bonnie Fritz and Rick Stroup

