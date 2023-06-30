Duplicate bridge results Published 3:27 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Duplicate bridge is played at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center each week.

The Senior Center encourages new players to come join the group either day.

Tuesday winners

First: Vandy Newman and Larry Crowe

Second: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Third: John Leisen and Rich Stroup

Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Email newsletter signup

Wednesday winners