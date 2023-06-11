EASEMENT/EBERHART
Published 6:50 am Sunday, June 11, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON VACATION
OF EASEMENT SUBJECT
TO MN STAT §412.851
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 26, 2023 at or after 7:00 p.m. at the Albert Lea City Council Chambers located at 221 E. Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 to consider the following:
Vacation of Easement for constructing and maintaining an underground sanitary sewer and watermain pipe in Home Addition, described as:
A strip of land ten (10) feet in width, being five (5) feet on either side of a line described as follows: Beginning at a point on the center line of Eberhart St., said point being at the West extremity of Eberhart St. as indicated on the plats for Home Addition, a subdivision to the City of Albert Lea; thence West along the extension of centerline of Eberhart St. a distance of 5.5 feet; thence North 250 32’ West to a point where the extension of a line running parallel to and 5 feet West of the East property line of Pillsbury Ave. intersects; thence North along the line running 5 feet West of the East property line of Pillsbury to the South line of Pillsbury Ave. as indicated on the plat for Home Addition.
All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing.
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF
THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune June 10 and June 14, 2023
/s/ Daphney Maras
City Clerk
Albert Lea Tribune:
June 10 and 14, 2023
