Easton celebrates 150th anniversary this weekend Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The city of Easton is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend.

To mark the occasion, Easton has a variety of different activities planned in the hopes of bringing people together and having “small-town fun.”

To that effect, a barbecue cook off, horseback rides, bounce houses and history tours, among other events, are scheduled in Easton Friday through Sunday.

According to Betsy Bassett, a member of the 150th anniversary celebration committee, the Friday parade includes a variety of people and organizations from all over southern Minnesota.

Planning for the celebration started one year ago, and she said response to the event was “really good.”

Visitors have even stopped through the 177-person town, as well as members of the community who have offered help.

Bassett’s goal for the celebration: Fill Main Street.

“I hope that everyone can come to the town and just have a really good time celebrating the town of Easton for what it is and the uniqueness of it,” she said.

She also wanted people to enjoy summer in Easton.

Not everything has been easy to set up though, and she said some activities had to be canceled.

Bassett said Easton had a 100-year celebration in 1973, as well as a 125th in 1998.

“We’re kind of following the same thing of doing the parade and different items throughout the weekend, kind of in connection with what we used to do,” she said. “I know a lot of it is just really trying to keep the history of the town alive, keep the small-town feel, the small-town friendliness and the safe atmosphere that’s always been around here.”

Friday

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: BBQ Cook Off behind the bank, with judging at 4 p.m.

• 4 to 6 p.m.: Horseback rides west of Birch Street

• 5 to 6:30 p.m. Bounce houses behind the community center

• 5 to 7 p.m.: Self-paced history tour starting at community center

• 5 to 10 p.m.: Food trucks along North Main Street

• 7 to 8 p.m.: Parade along Main Street

• 8 to 10 p.m.: Live music with Brett Feist at Margaret’s Pub

• 10 p.m.: Fireworks west of town

Saturday

• 9 a.m.: Start of 5K run in front of Loonan Insurance on North Main Street

• 10 a.m.: Kid’s 1-mile fun run/walk, starts in front of Loonan Insurance

• 10 a.m.: Easton Fire Department Poker Run, begins at Club 569

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Vendor Fair on Cedar Street

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kid’s Keepsake Apron Painting on Cedar Street

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Bounce Houses behind the Community Center

• 11 a.m.: 0.05K Bar run, starts in font of Loonan Insurance

• 11 a.m.: Food trucks along North Main Street

• 11 a.m.: Pedal Pull on North Main Street

• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Self-paced history tour starting at the Community Center

• 1 and 3 p.m.: Guided tour of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church

• 1:30 p.m.: Time capsule opening at the Community Center

• 2 to 4 p.m.: Bingo at Margaret’s Pub

• 3 p.m.: SuFuDu Drumline on North Main Street

• 6:30 to 11 p.m.: Street dance featuring Express at Club 569

Sunday

Friendship Day at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church

• 10 a.m.: Holy Mass

• 11 a.m.: Windsor Chop Meal

• noon: Raffle drawing