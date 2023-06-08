Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival is here: Find out what’s happening Published 7:04 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

The 2023 annual Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival will feature three nights of music along with two days of events for car enthusiasts.

Cochran, who was born and spent much of his childhood in Albert Lea, was an American rock ’n’ roll musician in the 1950s and 1960s. He is considered a rockabilly pioneer best known for hits like “Summertime Blues” and “C’mon Everybody.” He made musical waves in rock ’n’ roll, rockabilly, country and rhythm and blues.

To honor his memory, the first night of music will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Fountain Lake Park as part of Thursdays on Fountain.

Friday, classic cars will descend to downtown Albert Lea starting at 3 p.m. for the cruise-in on Broadway, and J. Bell & the Lazy Susan Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at 112 on Broadway.

A full day of events is in the works on Saturday, starting with the Albert Lea Family YMCA’s Fountain Lake 5 in the morning. Take a run, walk or sock hop around Albert Lea’s Fountain Lake, while raising money for the YMCA’s scholarship fund.

Participants can register online at ymcaal.org/registration or at the YMCA at 2021 W. Main St. ahead of the event. People can also sign up the morning of the event at Brookside Education Center. Registration fee of $40 includes a shirt and sunglasses.

The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. at the Brookside Boat Landing.

The car show, which will take place in downtown Albert Lea, will begin with registration from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Vehicle entry fee is $10, and swag bags will be given to the first 150 registrations. Dash plaques will be given to the first 200.

The car show itself runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free for spectators. In addition to the cars themselves, other activities taking place during the show include face painting, balloon animals and the Lions ring toss, which will benefit the inclusive playground in Albert Lea.

The show has drawn hundreds of cars in previous years.

Awards will be given out at 2 p.m., and a car cruise will follow immediately after.

The music continues again at 7:30 p.m. at 112 on Broadway with the Holy Rocka Rollaz.