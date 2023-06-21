Editorial Roundup: Minnesota is right to mark Juneteenth a holiday Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Why it matters: Juneteenth is a state holiday for the first time in Minnesota — a change worth celebrating.

On Monday Minnesota was the 26th state to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday, making it a paid observance.

Enacting the new law doesn’t just mean more people get the day off from work and summer classes; it gives weight to the significance of the observance, which became a national holiday in 2021.

Juneteenth marks the day the final enslaved African Americans learned they were free. On June 19, 1865 — which is more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln declared all enslaved persons free — Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and Union Army troops marched to Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation and free the last enslaved Black Americans in Texas, according to the National Archives.

Although some families and communities have celebrated Juneteenth for decades, it’s only been in the last few years where education about the historic day has become more widespread and numerous public events have been planned to mark the day.

Locally both Mankato and St. Peter hosted Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday. St. Peter’s observance continues tonight with the Minnesota Humanities Center and Sweet Potato Comfort Pie presenting “Kumbayah The Juneteenth Story” at St. Peter High School. The event starts at 5 p.m. and is free, but people are asked to register (https://www.mnhum.org/event/st-peter-kumbayah/).

Hosting these local celebrations is an important signal to our communities. It says we recognize our country’s tragic past and celebrate the end of slavery. It was a horrible chapter in our nation’s history that has far-reaching consequences.

Bill co-sponsor Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, captured the essence of why the holiday is so meaningful during her testimony during the legislative session: “The celebration of Juneteenth provides space for all of us to reflect on a more inclusive definition of freedom. The end of chattel slavery in this country is an important milestone worthy of recognition and worthy of celebration. And it’s a step in the right direction of truly living up to the promise of this nation that all are created equal.”

The new Minnesota law says that each year the governor shall issue a proclamation honoring this observance and recognizing the important contributions African-Americans have made to Minnesota’s communities, culture and economy. In a state that drew the attention of the world when George Floyd’s murder was recorded in Minneapolis, it’s crucial that Juneteenth be recognized for the importance it has to Black people everywhere and that we celebrate together.

— Mankato Free Press, June 19