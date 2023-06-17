Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

To Albert Lea’s young entrepreneurs.

While out and about in Albert Lea over the last few weeks, we’ve noticed at least a handful of groups of children out trying to raise money through good old-fashioned lemonade stands.

Whatever these children are trying to raise money for, we applaud them for their entrepreneurial spirit and hope your experience has been positive.

For those of you who still might want to try a lemonade stand this summer, we encourage you to practice good health and safety guidelines, not only to protect your customers, but also to protect you.

Make sure to have a sign that is visible from the street, and don’t forget to be polite.

Good luck in your endeavors.

To Canadian wildfire smoke that has altered the state’s air quality this week.

Albert Leans woke up to an air quality alert on both Thursday and Friday as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to move through the area.

The smoke created unfavorable conditions, especially for sensitive groups, including children and older adults, as well as people with lung or heart disease. Those groups, particularly, were encouraged to avoid heavy exertion outside.

The conditions were so bad, the Star Tribune declared “near the worst” on record for the Twin Cities, with a “red” air quality, or unhealthy conditions for all groups.

To deal with the smoke and haze, the National Weather Service recommends people stay inside with windows shut when smoke is bad.

Unfortunately, it appears it may be a bad season for wildfires, so we encourage people to take measures to remain safe.

To Albert Lea Community Theatre.

As “Cinderella” kicked off this week at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, we are reminded what a resource Albert Lea Community Theatre is to the area.

Thanks to the actors, production crews, directors and all others who are a part of bringing musicals like this one to stage.

Community theater productions provide top-notch entertainment for the community, and they give participants a chance to practice their creativity and learn and grow in many skills and connections, whether it’s designing costumes, performing on stage, operating lights or directing.

Community theater also promotes inclusivity, as it is open to all ages, genders and experience levels.

We hope everyone will get out to enjoy this classic story this week and next and to encourage your friends and neighbors in their efforts.

To the return of Wind Down Wednesday.

Albert Lea was lucky to see the return of Wind Down Wednesday this week in downtown Albert Lea.

The summer market and music festival features artisan and food vendors, live music, children’s activities and more and is held once a month during the summer months.

The event is a great opportunity to get outdoors, socialize with friends and neighbors, do a little shopping, enjoy some great entertainment and taste some delicious food.

Thanks to all those who help make it possible, whether it’s the vendors, the volunteers or the customers.

If you missed out on this month’s event, there are others slated for July 12 and Aug. 9. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

We hope this popular event will continue for many years to come, and we encourage you to check it out.