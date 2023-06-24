Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

To the Lake Mills community and all those who are supporting student Caycee Barrett.

Lake Mills is a giving community, so it was no surprise to see the community come together again following the diagnosis of high school student Caycee Barrett with Ewing Sarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

Barrett’s baseball coach Joel Koch started a GoFundMe page for his player, with the initial goal of raising $2,000. However, in the weeks since, Koch and his wife have raised over $15,000, as of earlier this week, through the web page and other collections. Donations can also be dropped off at Farmers Trust & Savings Bank.

Email newsletter signup

We hope the goodwill can provide some relief monetarily to Barrett’s family and that their spirits will also be lifted by the support that has been shown.

It is heartwarming to see neighbors helping neighbors, and we wish Barrett the best in his journey.

To the new United Way Welcome Pantry.

Congratulations to the United Way of Freeborn County and all those who have played a role in the planning and renovations for the new Welcome Pantry.

The pantry has been in the works for some time and is slated to open on Monday in a portion of the former Streater building.

The pantry will be a resource not only to residents in need of food but also to other food pantries in the area.

We hope the efforts will help close the gap for those struggling with food insecurity in the community, and we encourage those who may need a little extra help to stop at the pantry.

The leaders of the United Way and other volunteers have worked to make the pantry a space that they hope will reduce the stigma that comes with asking for help and that will ultimately increase the health of residents in the county.

People will be able to walk around and shop for their own food, allowing them to choose foods their families like and that meet their dietary restrictions.

The pantry will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to noon the third Saturday of every month.

To the Albert Lea and USC clay target teams.

Congratulations to the Albert Lea and United South Central clay target teams, who competed at the Minnesota State High School League state tournament on Friday.

The teams advanced after placing within the top 40 teams in the state, with Albert Lea placing 10th and USC 13th in the section tournaments.

Albert Lea also had five individuals competing, and USC had one.

Congratulations on a great season, and we look forward to seeing continued success from these teams in the future.

To the Albert Lea Public Library’s summer reading program.

In case your family has never been to the Albert Lea Public Library, we encourage you to get out and stop by this great resource within our city, which especially during the summer has a lot of fun opportunities to help children learn and develop a love of reading.

This week the library hosted its annual RAD Zoo visit, which is always popular amongst families.

Throughout the summer it also hosts story time, Art Zone, Science Blast, Music and Movement, as well as other special events.

The events not only get children into the library but also teach them that reading and learning can be fun.

Sign your child up for the summer reading program and help them earn prizes for reading.

And while you’re there, pick up a book for yourself, too, and allow your child learn by example that reading is enjoyable.