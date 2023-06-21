Ellendale Days features activities for all ages Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The annual Ellendale Days festival is just around the corner, scheduled for this weekend from Thursday through Sunday.

Events kick off on Thursday evening and span through Sunday morning, featuring a variety of activities for all to enjoy. The order of festivities is as follows:

Thursday

6:30 p.m.: Adult Trike Races at Ellendale Park.

Friday

6-8 p.m.: Bounce houses open near the city maintenance building.

8 p.m.: Street dance begins featuring live music from Tri Eight.

Saturday

8 a.m.: City-wide rummage sales open.

8 a.m.: Car show begins at the United Methodist Church.

8 a.m.: Lions Club breakfast available at the United Methodist Church.

10 a.m.: Street vendors open shops on Main Street.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bounce houses open.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Balloon artistry near the bounce houses.

Noon: Bed races begin.

4 p.m.: Parade begins.

5 p.m.: Kiddie tractor pull begins near the community building.

5 p.m.: Live music from Horizons begins near the bar stage.

5-8 p.m.: Bounce houses open.

8 p.m.: Youth dance starts.

9 p.m.-midnight: Street dance takes place with music from Windsor 5.

Sunday

8 a.m.: Lions Club breakfast available at United Methodist Church.

10 a.m.: Family Fun service with Vibrant Life Church begins at City Park.

TBA: Tractor pull.