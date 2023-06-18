EST/BUCHANAN, N. Published 8:07 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-23-906

Estate

of Nicola Buchanan,

Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER

FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT

OF PROPERTY

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on July 31, 2023, at 9:15 a.m., by this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007 by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

BY THE COURT

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator

