EST/BUCHANAN, N.
Published 8:07 am Sunday, June 18, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-23-906
Estate
of Nicola Buchanan,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER
FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT
OF PROPERTY
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on July 31, 2023, at 9:15 a.m., by this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007 by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
BY THE COURT
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator
Albert Lea Tribune:
June 17 and 24, 2023
